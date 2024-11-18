 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Days after PM’s remark at Mumbai rally, Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Bal Thackeray

The tribute follows Mr. Modi’s remarks asking the Shiv Sena (UBT) to get its ally Congress to praise the Sena founder

Published - November 18, 2024 01:02 am IST - Nagpur

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya, and the entire Shiv Sena family.”

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, “Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya, and the entire Shiv Sena family.” | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged the Shiv Sena (UBT) to get its ally Congress to praise Bal Thackeray, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered the Shiv Sena founder on his 12th death anniversary on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

In a post on X, Mr. Gandhi wrote, “Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya, and the entire Shiv Sena family.”

Bal Thackeray, a cartoonist-turned-Hindutva ideologue, founded the Shiv Sena in 1966. He passed away on November 17, 2012, at the age of 86.

Also Read | Legacy battles add intriguing twist to the tale of two Senas

The tribute follows Mr. Modi’s remarks during a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on November 14. “Mumbai is the city of Balasaheb Thackeray’s principles. But one party in the MVA has handed over the remote control to Congress, which constantly insults Balasaheb. I challenge them to get Congress to praise Balasaheb Thackeray,” Mr. Modi had said, referring to Mr. Gandhi as a “shehzada” (prince).

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Sena faces Sena on 49 seats, NCP vs NCP on 36 seats

Responding to Mr. Gandhi’s post, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at Mr. Modi, writing, “Hope Modi’s blood pressure doesn’t shoot up after reading this tweet...”

Deora hits back

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, who is contesting against the rival faction’s Aaditya Thackeray in Worli, welcomed Congress’ recognition of Shiv Sena founder’s legacy. However, the former Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh government said that in 2012 his proposal to declare a national day of mourning for Bal Thackeray was blocked by elements within the then UPA.

Grand narrative vs the here and now: Mahayuti and MVA strategies differ

“I welcome Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy after 12 years. In 2012, as a Union Minister from Mumbai, I had proposed that the UPA declare a day of national mourning for Balasaheb. While then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh seemed supportive, the idea was blocked by certain elements within the alliance,” Mr. Deora posted on X.

Published - November 18, 2024 01:02 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.