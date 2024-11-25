Farming, though with limited contribution to the State’s economy, is critical to Maharashtra in terms of labour force engaged. However, for the State’s farmers, it has become a source of constant struggle. Mounting debts, dwindling income, erratic weather conditions such as unseasonal rains and restrictive export bans have pushed countless farmers into precarious situations. Tragically, Maharashtra also has one of the highest rates of farmer suicides in the country. Caught in this bleak scenario, farmers yearned for a political future that offered practical solutions and hope. It appears that the Mahayuti alliance successfully tapped into this sentiment, made compelling promises and earned the trust of a significant population of the farming community. Through Lokniti-CSDS data, we examine how farmer-centric issues influenced the State Assembly election and which political parties resonated most with the State’s farmers.

Farming as an electoral issue

This election was critical for farmers as their livelihood took centre stage during campaigns. However, this concern didn’t resonate as strongly with other communities. Among surveyed households, nearly half of them (46%) were engaged in farming activities – about one-third full time and another one-seventh (14%) part time. Among full-time farmers, nearly three in ten (28%) considered farming the most important electoral issue. Among part-timers, it was two in ten (17%). Farmer’s issues barely echoed as a concern among non-farmers (Table 1).

Welfare schemes: a game-changer for Mahayuti

Welfare schemes designed to support farmers, especially those introduced by the Central government, played a crucial role in shaping their voting preference. Popular schemes such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi which provides ₹6,000 annually as income support are a major hit, benefiting nearly three-quarters (76%) of farming households. PM Fasal Bima Yojana offering financial aid in case of crop loss or damage benefitted more than half of the farming families (55%). PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a social security plan for small and marginal farmers, was availed by nearly two-fifth of voters (37%). Similarly, Shetkari Sanman Yojana, providing a ₹6,000 annually in three instalments in addition to PM-Kisan, was availed by a corresponding proportion (40% beneficiaries).

The Mahayuti alliance successfully leveraged these schemes. Nearly half of the beneficiaries of each scheme voted for the alliance. Conversely, non-beneficiaries leaned towards the Opposition, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (Table 2).

How farmers have voted

While welfare schemes did lay a strong foundation for the Mahayuti alliance, the farmers’ voting numbers revealed a nuanced pattern. Among full-time farming households, a little less than half (48%) supported the Mahayuti, while over one-third (36%) backed the MVA. Part-time farmers showed an even stronger preference for the Mahayuti, with 54% of them voting for the alliance compared to 35% for the MVA. Even among the households not engaged in farming, the Mahayuti had an edge, with 46% support compared to 32% support for the MVA. Among full-time farming households which prioritised agriculture as their top concern, nearly half (53%) supported Mahayuti, while a little less than one-third (31%) backed the MVA (Table 3).

Overall, agrarian distress was there but it did not hurt the Mahayuti as a bulk of the farmers voted for the alliance in spite of it.

(Devesh Kumar & Kirti Sharma are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS)