Given the strong presence of regional parties in the State politics of Maharashtra, it is not surprising to note that there is a divided support for the idea of ‘double-engine ki sarkar’. This is in contrast to the opinion expressed by voters on this issue in the BJP-ruled States. What worked in favour of the Mahayuti is a very strong tilt of those voters who support the ‘double-engine government’ idea, and tilt in favour of the Mahyuti alliance even amongst those who are not in support of this idea.

Finding of the survey indicate that close to four of every ten (38%) voters supported this view a little more than four of every ten (42%) felt that ‘double-engine government’ is not necessary for the development of the State. Amongst those who supported this idea, six of every ten (60%) voted for the Mahayuti candidates while only a little over one fourths (26%) voted for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). It is interesting to note that even amongst those who do not support this idea, four of every ten (40%) voted for the Mahayuti alliance while a little less than four of every ten (37%) voted for the MVA. One in every five voters expressed no opinion on this issue. These voters were also more inclined to vote for the Mahayuti.

(Sanjay Kumar is a Professor and Co-Director at Lokniti-CSDS)

