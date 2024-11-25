 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Are voters swayed by the concept of ‘double-engine government’ in elections?
Premium

What worked in favour of the Mahayuti is a very strong tilt of those voters who support the ‘double engine government’ idea

Updated - November 25, 2024 01:19 am IST

Sanjay Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an election meeting. File photo: X/@mieknathshinde via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during an election meeting. File photo: X/@mieknathshinde via PTI

Given the strong presence of regional parties in the State politics of Maharashtra, it is not surprising to note that there is a divided support for the idea of ‘double-engine ki sarkar’. This is in contrast to the opinion expressed by voters on this issue in the BJP-ruled States. What worked in favour of the Mahayuti is a very strong tilt of those voters who support the ‘double-engine government’ idea, and tilt in favour of the Mahyuti alliance even amongst those who are not in support of this idea. 

Finding of the survey indicate that close to four of every ten (38%) voters supported this view a little more than four of every ten (42%) felt that ‘double-engine government’ is not necessary for the development of the State. Amongst those who supported this idea, six of every ten (60%) voted for the Mahayuti candidates while only a little over one fourths (26%) voted for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). It is interesting to note that even amongst those who do not support this idea, four of every ten (40%) voted for the Mahayuti alliance while a little less than four of every ten (37%) voted for the MVA. One in every five voters expressed no opinion on this issue. These voters were also more inclined to vote for the Mahayuti. 

(Sanjay Kumar is a Professor and Co-Director at Lokniti-CSDS) 

Published - November 25, 2024 01:02 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.