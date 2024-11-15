ADVERTISEMENT

Congress mocks PM Modi for poor rally turnout in Mumbai

Published - November 15, 2024 11:51 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra has no trust in the Prime Minister’s words and promises

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee’s Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala said the public support for the Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been way stronger, unlike the Prime Minister. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Taking a jibe at the turnout of the concluding rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Maharashtra Assembly election, held on Thursday (November 14, 2024), All India Congress Commitee’s Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala said the public support for the Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been way stronger unlike the Prime Minister.

PM Modi 'dividing' society, will have no association with BJP allies: Sharad Pawar

“There were fewer people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, but a large number of people came and attended Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in Nanded and Nandurbar. Our Maha Vikas Aghadi [MVA] is capable, we will move forward together, no one controls anyone. There is a big fight in the Mahayuti. No one has accepted the slogan of ‘batenge toh katenge’ in Maharashtra,” Mr. Chennithala said on Friday (November 15, 2024) while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Adding to Mr. Chennithala’s comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra has no trust in the Prime Minister’s words and promises. It is not the Mahayuti you will see after November 23, but the MVA. Maharashtra is safer in MVA’s hands only. We are sure to form the government.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US