 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress mocks PM Modi for poor rally turnout in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra has no trust in the Prime Minister’s words and promises

Published - November 15, 2024 11:51 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The Hindu Bureau
All India Congress Committee’s Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala said the public support for the Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been way stronger, unlike the Prime Minister. File

All India Congress Committee’s Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala said the public support for the Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been way stronger, unlike the Prime Minister. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Taking a jibe at the turnout of the concluding rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Maharashtra Assembly election, held on Thursday (November 14, 2024), All India Congress Commitee’s Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala said the public support for the Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been way stronger unlike the Prime Minister.

PM Modi 'dividing' society, will have no association with BJP allies: Sharad Pawar

“There were fewer people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, but a large number of people came and attended Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in Nanded and Nandurbar. Our Maha Vikas Aghadi [MVA] is capable, we will move forward together, no one controls anyone. There is a big fight in the Mahayuti. No one has accepted the slogan of ‘batenge toh katenge’ in Maharashtra,” Mr. Chennithala said on Friday (November 15, 2024) while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Adding to Mr. Chennithala’s comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra has no trust in the Prime Minister’s words and promises. It is not the Mahayuti you will see after November 23, but the MVA. Maharashtra is safer in MVA’s hands only. We are sure to form the government.”

Published - November 15, 2024 11:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.