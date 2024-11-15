Congress mocks PM Modi for poor rally turnout in Mumbai

Taking a jibe at the turnout of the concluding rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Maharashtra Assembly election, held on Thursday (November 14, 2024), All India Congress Commitee’s Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala said the public support for the Opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has been way stronger unlike the Prime Minister.

“There were fewer people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, but a large number of people came and attended Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in Nanded and Nandurbar. Our Maha Vikas Aghadi [MVA] is capable, we will move forward together, no one controls anyone. There is a big fight in the Mahayuti. No one has accepted the slogan of ‘batenge toh katenge’ in Maharashtra,” Mr. Chennithala said on Friday (November 15, 2024) while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Adding to Mr. Chennithala’s comments, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “Maharashtra has no trust in the Prime Minister’s words and promises. It is not the Mahayuti you will see after November 23, but the MVA. Maharashtra is safer in MVA’s hands only. We are sure to form the government.”