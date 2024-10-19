Both Uddhav and MVA in excellent health, says Ramesh Chennithala after meeting Sena (UBT) chief

Amid an impasse over seat-sharing for the Assembly polls among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, Congress in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday (October 19, 2024) met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to iron out the differences.

The health of both Mr. Thackeray, who was recently hospitalised for a check-up, and the Congress-NCP (SP)-Sena (UBT) alliance was excellent, he told reporters after meeting the Sena (UBT) chief at the latter's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai.

The Opposition alliance's seat-sharing talks will conclude in "one or two days", he said after meeting the allies and State Congress leaders.

There were no differences between state Congress chief Nana Patole and Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, Mr. Chennithala said, adding, "leaders of all three alliance parties are discussing the seat adjustments together. The health of Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA is excellent." The ruling `Mahayuti' coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP was afraid of announcing its chief ministerial face, he claimed.

Sanjay Raut told reporters that Mr. Chennithala met Mr. Thackeray to discuss the seats that have not been finalised.

While elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20, on Friday (October 18, 2024) Nana Patole had said there was a "stalemate" over the distribution of 25 to 30 seats.

Besides meeting Uddhav Thackeray, Mr. Chennithala on Saturday (October 19, 2024) separately met NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, and held discussions with senior state Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar on the party's poll strategy.

He also held a meeting with senior Congress observers including Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Singh Channi and Prithviraj Chavan.

