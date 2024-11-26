 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Congress demands action against DGP Rashmi Shukla for MCC violation in Maharashtra

Senior IPS officer met Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the day that election results were announced despite the poll code still being in place; Congress questions EC’s position on the incident

Published - November 26, 2024 05:07 am IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Mumbai: IPS officer and former Maharashtra Intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla arrives at the Colaba Police Station to record her statement in a case of alleged phone tapping and leaking of confidential documents, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_23_2022_000091B) | Photo Credit: -

The Congress on Monday (November 25, 2024) urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Maharashtra Assembly election by meeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed that Ms. Shukla met Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, at his official residence on the evening of November 23, the day election results were announced, despite the MCC still being in force.

Earlier this month, the EC had directed the Maharashtra government to transfer Ms. Shukla, who was serving as the Director General of Police (DGP), following complaints from political parties, including the Congress. The EC instructed the State’s chief secretary to reassign Ms. Shukla’s responsibilities to the next senior-most IPS officer.

“Rashmi Shukla’s meeting with the state home minister during the Model Code of Conduct is a clear violation. The EC must take this seriously and act against her immediately,” Mr. Londhe said.

Drawing parallels with a similar incident in Telangana, where then DGP Anjani Kumar faced action for meeting Chief Minister-designate A. Revanth Reddy during elections, Mr. Londhe questioned the EC’s impartiality. “Why does the EC act swiftly in non-BJP states but turn a blind eye to violations in BJP-ruled States? This raises serious concerns about its neutrality,” he said.

Mr. Londhe also highlighted past allegations against Ms. Shukla, including accusations of phone tapping involving Opposition leaders. “Shukla was removed as DGP following demands from the Congress, yet her meeting with the Home Minister during the poll code period is a blatant breach,” he added.

The Congress has called on the EC to ensure accountability and take prompt action against Ms. Shukla for what it described as a flagrant violation of the election code.

