Congress considers Constitution as country’s DNA, but it’s blank book for BJP, RSS: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said nowhere in the Constitution it is written that governments can be toppled by purchasing MLAs as was done in Maharashtra

Updated - November 16, 2024 04:26 pm IST - Amravati (Maharashtra)

PTI
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting, in Dhamangaon, Amravati district, in Maharashtra.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting, in Dhamangaon, Amravati district, in Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (November 16, 2024) said his party considers the Constitution as the country's DNA, while for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) it is a "blank book".

Addressing an election rally in Amravati, in Maharashtra, ahead of the November 20 Assembly polls, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha targeted the BJP, saying nowhere in the Constitution it is written that governments can be toppled by purchasing MLAs as was done in Maharashtra and ₹16 lakh crore debt of top businessmen can be waived.

Rahul Gandhi using 'red book' to seek help from 'urban Naxals': Fadnavis

"Congress considers the Constitution as the country's DNA, while for the ruling BJP and the RSS it is a blank book," he alleged. His retort came after PM Modi and the BJP recently claimed that the Congress leader was showing a copy of the Constitution with blank pages inside at his campaign rallies.

"My sister told me that these days Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking about the same issue that I have been raising. I told him in the Lok Sabha that a caste census should be conducted and the 50% cap on reservations should be removed. Now, he is saying in his election rallies that I am against reservation. He is suffering from a memory loss like the former U.S. President,'' Mr. Gandhi alleged.

“The PM will now say Rahul Gandhi is against caste census,” he said. "The Opposition spent crores of Rupees to tarnish and malign my image because I stood for the rights of Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes," the Congress leader claimed.

BJP, RSS working 24 hours to finish off Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

“Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation were weapons to kill farmers and small businesses,” he said, adding that unemployment was rising and that is why hatred is spreading in the society.

''I want to tell Modi ji that industrialists haven't chosen you to be the PM, it is done by the people of India. It is true that industrialists have marketed him,'' he said. Mr. Gandhi alleged that the Maharashtra government was stolen by use of money as it was a deal for the Dharavi project.

Published - November 16, 2024 04:06 pm IST

