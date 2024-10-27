ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Andheri West nominee seeks reconsideration of his candidature

Published - October 27, 2024 03:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Congress leader Sachin Sawant asks party to reconsider his candidature in Andheri West seat for Maharashtra assembly polls

PTI

Congress leader Sachin Sawant. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant, who has been fielded from the Andheri West seat in Mumbai, has asked the party leadership to reconsider his candidature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ameet Satam from the seat for the November 20 polls.

Mr. Sawant told PTI on Sunday (October 27, 2024) that he has spoken to the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and urged that his candidature from the Andheri West constituency be reconsidered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra party candidates list

“I had asked for Vandre East, but that seat has gone to the Shiv Sena (UBT) (alliance partner). I have also said there is resentment over my candidature among local congress leaders in Andheri West,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the lists of nominees released by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies so far, the Congress has got 10 out of the 36 seats in Mumbai in the seat-sharing deal, resulting in unrest among the Mumbai party cadre.

A Congress functionary claimed the party has left its Mumbai unit in a lurch due to infighting among the city and the state units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US