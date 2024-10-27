GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress Andheri West nominee seeks reconsideration of his candidature

Congress leader Sachin Sawant asks party to reconsider his candidature in Andheri West seat for Maharashtra assembly polls

Published - October 27, 2024 03:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Congress leader Sachin Sawant.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant, who has been fielded from the Andheri West seat in Mumbai, has asked the party leadership to reconsider his candidature.

The ruling BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ameet Satam from the seat for the November 20 polls.

Mr. Sawant told PTI on Sunday (October 27, 2024) that he has spoken to the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and urged that his candidature from the Andheri West constituency be reconsidered.

Maharashtra party candidates list

“I had asked for Vandre East, but that seat has gone to the Shiv Sena (UBT) (alliance partner). I have also said there is resentment over my candidature among local congress leaders in Andheri West,” he added.

As per the lists of nominees released by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi allies so far, the Congress has got 10 out of the 36 seats in Mumbai in the seat-sharing deal, resulting in unrest among the Mumbai party cadre.

A Congress functionary claimed the party has left its Mumbai unit in a lurch due to infighting among the city and the state units.

