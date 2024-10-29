GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committed grave mistake of siding with CM Shinde: Sena's Palghar MLA after being denied ticket

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23

Published - October 29, 2024 12:14 pm IST - Palghar

PTI
Shrinivas Vanga. File.

Shrinivas Vanga. File. | Photo Credit: Rajesh Waradkar

Upset over being denied ticket by his party, sitting Shiv Sena MLA from Maharashtra's Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, has said he committed a "grave mistake" of siding with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joining his party.

Mr. Srinivas, the son of late BJP MP Chintaman Vanga, became an MLA after winning the 2019 Assembly elections as a candidate of undivided Shiv Sena from the Palghar (Scheduled Tribes) seat. After a split in the Shiv Sena, Mr. Vanga supported Mr. Shinde. He was hoping to get renominated from the seat by the party.

Also read | Maharashtra Assembly elections: Mahayuti, MVA yet to complete seat-sharing

However, the party gave candidature to former MP Rajendra Gavit, who had also sided with Mr. Shinde when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022.

In its list of 20 nominees announced on Sunday, the Shiv Sena fielded Mr. Gavit from the Palghar Assembly constituency.

After learning that he has been denied re-nomination by the party, a visibly upset Vanga told reporters on Monday, "I made a grave mistake by joining the Shinde-led faction." He also described Mr. Shinde's rival and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as a "dev manus" (Godlike man).

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Prestige battle for two Senas in Worli

Talking to news channels, his family members expressed concern over his present state of mind, and said he has not only stopped interacting with them and having food, but is also crying and threatening to harm his own life.

After learning about the situation, CM Shinde reportedly contacted Mr. Vanga's wife, assuring that her husband would be considered for a role as a member of the Maharashtra legislative council.

Videos of Mr. Vanga's emotional responses have since gone viral on social media and news channels.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Published - October 29, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.