CM, Uddhav share stage, no announcement on alliance yet

Even before the official announcement of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, the top leaders of both parties on Wednesday shared the stage in Navi Mumbai and declared that their coalition would form the next government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were at the event that was organised to mark the 86th birth anniversary of Mathadi leader Annasaheb Patil and the 50th anniversary of the enactment of the Mathadi Act.

“The next government will be ours. The next government will be of grand alliance,” said Mr. Thackeray, assuring Mathadi workers gathered at the program that the issue of their housing will be solved by the next government.

Mr. Fadnavis too hinted that the next government will be of the alliance. “The measures that we are undertaking for the betterment of the workers are half done. We have done some and will do the rest once we are back,” the Chief Minister said.

“Cidco (Navi Mumbai planning agency) is constructing homes for Mathadi workers and under the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), a subsidy of ₹2.5 lakh is being given for Mathadis for construction of houses,” he said.

According to sources, the talks of an alliance between both parties is almost over and the announcement is likely to be made on September 29. The Sena will be given 126 seats while the BJP will contest on 162, the sources said. However, neither party confirmed the number.

At Wednesday’s programme, Mr. Thackeray said Annasaheb Patil and his father Balasaheb Thackeray, the late Sena chief, taught Marathi residents of Mumbai and Maharashtra to fight for their rights.

“The Mathadi worker has a spine. He should now aspire to become an owner. Mathadi workers should be able to live with strength and dignity. What is the use of leaders who can’t honour their commitments?” he asked.

Core committee meeting

Meanwhile, amidst delay over announcing a seat-sharing deal with the Shiv Sena for the October elections, the core committee of the Maharashtra unit of BJP met on Tuesday night to assess the party’s region-wise strength and to discuss the possible allocation of seats.

A senior BJP leader said on Wednesday that it was a routine meeting of the committee with Mr. Fadnavis.

“The assessment is necessary for planning the BJP’s campaign because the party has increased its strength in rural as well as urban areas since the 2014 polls. There are certain areas where the BJP needs to take extra efforts. A discussion was also needed on the pitfalls that the party has to avoid in case of rebellion by disgruntled ticket-seekers,” he said.

State unit BJP president Chandrakant Patil had clarified on Tuesday that the final seat-sharing deal would be announced by Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Thackeray.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP won 122 out of the 260 seats it had contested in the 288-member House.

Subsequently, it increased its strength by winning elections to local as well as civic bodies across the State.

“Almost all the municipal corporations are now with BJP,” the leader said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 23 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats while Shiv Sena bagged 18 seats.

“The increased strength of the BJP has put a challenge before the party in the form of more than one aspirant vying for most of the constituencies. The BJP needs to contain the aspirations of party workers so that it would not affect the outcome of the polls,” he said.

When asked about the pre-poll alliance with Sena, the leader said, talks are on, but pointed out that since the BJP and Sena have inducted leaders from the Congress and NCP there is little scope to implement the old seat-sharing formula. (With PTI inputs)