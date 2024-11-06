 />
'Clock symbol case sub judice': SC asks Ajit Pawar NCP to issue disclaimer in newspapers in 36 hours

Don’t waste your energy in courts. You both should go and be with the voters to woo them, the Supreme Court Bench observed

Published - November 06, 2024 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) directed the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction to publish a disclaimer in newspapers, including Marathi ones, that the issue of allocation of the "clock" symbol was pending in court.

The disclaimer was directed to be published in the dailies within 36 hours of the court order.

NCP ‘clock’ symbol | SC questions Ajit Pawar on publication of advertisement with disclaimer about ongoing dispute

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar-led factions over the purported use and misuse of the "clock" symbol when it suggested both the groups focus on voters instead.

Maharashtra Poll Arena concludes: see the highlights here

“Don’t waste your energy in courts. You both should go and be with the voters to woo them,” the Bench told the counsel representing the factions.

Also Read: ECI rules Ajit Pawar faction is the real NCP

It asked senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for the Ajit Pawar faction, to make a prominent disclaimer in the newspapers including Marathi ones within 36 hours.

Mr. Singh claimed the candidates had filed their nominations and the stage of withdrawal of names was over but the Sharad Pawar faction was attempting to disrupt the entire election process.

On the contrary, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Sharad Pawar faction, contended that the "clock" symbol had been associated with the veteran leader for the last 30 years and the opposing side was trying to misuse it.

Mr. Singhvi, therefore, sought a direction to the Ajit Pawar-led group to seek a new symbol.

Published - November 06, 2024 04:25 pm IST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / judiciary (system of justice)

