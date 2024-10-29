Clash of two Senas in Worli: Deora files nomination against Aaditya

Stage is set for a high-stakes battle in Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency as Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) filed his nomination and will take on sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Deora, a former Congress leader and Union minister of state, joined the Sena before the Lok Sabha polls this year and was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Despite having a six-year term on hand in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Deora has been fielded against Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. His entry has made Worli a high-voltage contest.

BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also filed her nomination for the Mumbadevi assembly seat in Mumbai against sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. Tuesday is the last day of filing of nomination forms. The deadline to withdraw from the contest is November 4.

