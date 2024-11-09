 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhagan Bhujbal denies reports about joining the BJP alliance due to ED pressure 

The controversy broke out when some media outlets reported about a book in which the Minister had allegedly made such an admission

Published - November 09, 2024 01:42 am IST - Mumbai

Vinaya Deshpande Pandit
Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal denied reports that he had joined the BJP due to pressure from the ED. File photo

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal denied reports that he had joined the BJP due to pressure from the ED. File photo

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday denied reports that he had joined the BJP-led alliance due to pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He also denied reports that he was being targeted as he was an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader. While speaking to reporters in Nasik on Friday, he said he was yet to read the book by a renowned journalist that had made such claims. “I will go through it along with my lawyers and will take appropriate legal action if anything wrong was published,” he said.

The controversy broke out on Friday when some media outlets reported about a book in which the Minister had allegedly made such an admission.

“It was only for the benefit and progress of Maharashtra that 54 MLAs including me took this decision. We joined the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction on the plank of development, and my people are very happy with the work that has been done in my constituency,” he told reporters.

He denied writing any book or giving interviews in this regard. “I am not scared of going to prison. I haven’t said anything that has been reported. I had received a clean chit in the Maharashtra Sadan case when I was Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government. So there is no question of being under stress for that,” he said.

He said not all 54 MLAs were facing ED investigations, and yet they took the call for the sake of development. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also refuted the media reports.

Published - November 09, 2024 01:42 am IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.