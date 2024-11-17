 />
Centre relaxes soya bean procurement norms ahead of Maharashtra polls

Centre relaxes norms for soya bean procurement ahead of Maharashtra election, allowing moisture content up to 15%

Updated - November 17, 2024 10:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Centre announced that this one-time measure requires State governments to cover all expenses and losses related to procuring stocks with moisture content up to 15% “in the larger interest of farmers.” File

The Centre announced that this one-time measure requires State governments to cover all expenses and losses related to procuring stocks with moisture content up to 15% “in the larger interest of farmers.” File | Photo Credit: Sudershan S.

Ahead of the crucial Maharashtra election, the Centre has relaxed the norms for procuring soya beans. Relaxing the earlier norm that soybean with a moisture content of less than 12% can be procured under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) during the last Kharif season, an official order of the Union Agriculture Ministry on Friday said soya beans with moisture content up to 15% can also be procured by the States.

During the campaign, the Congress had offered to give a minimum support price of ₹7,000 for a quintal of soya bean. Farmers had protested demanding steady procurement of the crops in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Centre’s direction to the Chief Secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka also said that the decision is based on the “representations received” and the Union Agriculture Ministry has no objection to allowing the moisture content in soya bean up to 15%.

The Centre maintained in the order that it will be a one-time measure subject to the condition that all the expenses/losses incurred on account of procurement of stocks with moisture content up to 15% shall be borne by the respective State governments “in the larger interests of farmers”.

“The central nodal agencies (CNAs) namely NAFED and NCC are accordingly directed to make the payment to State level procuring agencies (SLAs) at the price after adjusting the value of relaxed percentage of moisture while the payment of MSP in full will be ensured by the State level procuring agencies and State government concerned to the registered farmers for the procured soya bean stocks under PSS,” the official order said.

Published - November 17, 2024 10:36 pm IST

