 
CEC asks Maharashtra Central observers to uphold fair play during Assembly polls

A total of 142 general observers, 41 police observers and 72 expenditure observers are deployed in the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra

Published - November 12, 2024 10:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at a virtual review meeting with Central observers deputed for the Maharashtra Assembly election, in New Delhi on November 12, 2024.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at a virtual review meeting with Central observers deputed for the Maharashtra Assembly election, in New Delhi on November 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) directed Central observers deployed for the Maharashtra Assembly election to uphold fair play, respond promptly to candidates’ concerns and maintain professional conduct.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Maharashtra on November 20 and counting would be held on November 23.

A total of 142 general observers, 41 police observers and 72 expenditure observers are deployed in the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra.

‘No favouritism’

At a review meeting held with the observers, Mr. Kumar also asked them to be accessible to all candidates and parties without any favouritism. “Any complaints in this regard shall be viewed seriously,” he told them according to Election Commission sources.

The CEC further asked them to maintain strict vigilance over law and order situation and flow of any inducements like drugs, liquor, freebies and cash that can be used to vitiate the electoral space.

Checking and screening by enforcement agencies shall be done as per established protocol and in a completely impartial manner maintaining level-playing field and observers should see that Central forces and State police forces are maintaining neutrality and their deployment is not favouring any political parties or candidates.

Observers may particularly ensure that the whole election process, specifically the campaign discourse, do not in any manner affect the dignity of women, Mr. Kumar directed.

⁠He further said that during polling hours, observers should visit as many polling stations as possible and take assessment of the situation inside polling stations regularly and ensure polling is going on in a free and fair manner.

