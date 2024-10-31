BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar is confident in winning Maharashtra polls, aims to enter Guinness Book Record

Kalidas Kolambkar, an eight-time Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (MLA), exuded confidence in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, stating that he aims to enter the Guinness Book of World Records by winning his ninth consecutive term since 1990.

“I’ve been an MLA for eight terms and will break this trend and enter the Guinness Book Record after winning my ninth consecutive term,” Mr. Kolambkar said.

When asked what were his expectations while contesting the election for the 9th term and after remaining undefeated in Maharashtra polls, Mr. Kolambkar said, “In politics, nothing is surprising. If you approach politics commercially, it’s tough, but if you do it wholeheartedly, serving the people, they’ll surely elect you again.”

“In my area, Wadala-Naigaon constituency history shows that once an MLA is chosen, they rarely get re-elected. But I’ve been MLA for nine terms, breaking this trend. This time, I will win my ninth term and enter the Guinness Book Record,” said Mr. Kolambkar.

BJP has fielded Kalidas Kolambkar from the Wadala seat in Mumbai.

From Shiv Sena to Congress to BJP, Mr, Kolambkar has changed parties and constituencies but has not lost a single election since 1990.

Mr. Kolambkar said, “Since Balasaheb Thackeray was there, I have worked in Shiv Sena. My parents gave birth to me, but he gave birth to politics in my life and was my political guru. Narayan Rane and I worked day and night to take Shiv Sena forward. Shiv Sena was a party like gold but these people did not know how to handle the party, that was a big mistake. It is not good to say too much because that party gave birth to me and this is my principle.”

“In 2019, when I joined the BJP to address the needs of my constituents, the then Maharashtra Chief Minister completed important projects in my area, including the redevelopment of BDD Chawl and the police housing colony, along with mill workers’ wages. These initiatives continue to benefit the people of Maharashtra today,” he said.

Mr. Kolambkar’s journey into politics began in 1985 as a corporator. Before that, he worked as a calendar operator at Modi Store in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies set to take place on November 23.

The opposition alliance MVA, comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), aims to regain power in the state against the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.