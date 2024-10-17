BJP wooing Buddhist vote among SCs in poll-bound Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in New Delhi on Abhidhamma Diwas on Thursday (October 17, 2024) held significance not just because it comes a few days after the Union government accorded classical language status to Pali, a language in which much of Buddhist scripture is to be found, but also with regard to the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

In his speech at the event, where Minister for Culture Gajendra Shekhawat and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present along with several Buddhist monks and members of the community, Prime Minister Modi not just extolled the virtues of the Buddha in the current geo-political scenario of war and confrontation, but also his own government’s efforts at enhancing the legacy of the Buddha in the land of his birth.

“Invaders tried to erase India’s identity before its Independence, and those suffering from ‘slave mindset’ did so afterwards,” he said, adding that “an ecosystem captured the country which took it in a direction opposite to its heritage”, a direct swipe at the Congress.

This shading of the Congress vis a vis the Buddhist faith is significant as Assembly polls are due in Maharashtra, where more than half of the State’s Dalit population belongs to the Buddhist faith and have been for long not inclined to support the BJP.

Lok Sabha poll jolt

The BJP has been, ever since the results of the Lok Sabha polls this year, struggling with how to address sections of Scheduled Caste voters who were seen to have voted against the BJP. The campaign by the Opposition that the BJP was asking for a mandate of 400 plus seats only to subvert the Constitution and end reservation had hit the BJP hard in terms of electoral numbers.

An active attempt is now being made, specifically by Mr. Rijiju (himself a Buddhist), for the last three months to reverse the perception and win over the Buddhist community in Maharashtra. “Scheduled Castes comprise 17% of the population in Maharashtra, of whom more than half are Buddhists. Most of them have a block against voting for the BJP, specifically in the Mahar community,” said a senior source in the BJP.

Mr. Rijiju has held more than 200 or so meetings, public and small ones with Buddhist community members, his communication extends not just to pointing to the fact that it took 71 years for India to get a Buddhist Law Minister after Constitution framer Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, but that it was the Modi government that was responsible for this. Mr. Rijiju was Law Minister from 2022-2023.

“He also poses the question about which political party had been in power, when Dr. Ambedkar lost elections in 1952? Or even when he decided to give up the Hindu religion. The BJP, ever since it has been in power, has always made efforts not just to honour Dr. Ambedkar but also the Buddhist religion,” said the source.

The Maharashtra government has, in line with this effort, pledged funds to build “Samvidhan Bhawans” (Constitution Halls) in every district of the State as a mark of respect to Dr. Ambedkar as well as generous funding of Buddhist institutions. It was being said that just before the Lok Sabha polls of 2024, 48 Buddhist organisations had given a directive to followers not to vote for the BJP. The party is hoping that their outreach programme this time will reverse the trend.