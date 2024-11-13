BJP, RSS had no role in freedom movement: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) of having no role in the freedom struggle and the country's unity.

In a scathing attack, Mr. Kharge criticised the ruling party over the slogans —“batenge to katenge” and “ek hai to safe hai”, describing them as divisive.

Campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections in Latur, Mr. Kharge termed the BJP-led Mahayuti dispensation as a government of thieves and called for its defeat at the hustings.

He targeted PM Narendra Modi who had questioned the waving of the book of Constitution by Congress leaders.

Mr. Kharge said the caste census, which Congress promised in its poll manifesto, aims to foster unity and equal distribution of benefits for all sections. "The caste census is not for dividing people," he added.

“Congress leaders laid down their lives to keep the country and all communities united. On the contrary, the BJP and RSS had no contribution to the freedom movement and unity of the country,” Mr. Kharge said, slamming ‘batenge to katenge’ and ‘ek hai to safe hai’ slogans being raised by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, respectively.

“Mahayuti is a government of thieves. The Assembly elections are an opportunity to teach traitors a lesson,” Mr. Kharge said.

Addressing the rally, Mr. Kharge raised issues ranging from farmers death in Maharashtra and consolidation of wealth to target the NDA government.

He said that seven farmers die by suicide every day in Maharashtra, adding, “62% of India’s wealth is concentrated in the lands of 5% of the population. Only 3% of wealth is held by 50% of the poor. This is the government of Modi, (Devendra) Fadnavis, (CM) Eknath Shinde and (Deputy CM) Ajit Pawar.”.

Mr. Kharge said Mr. Modi should speak about his performance and work ideology and refrain from spreading lies.

"Modi lied about depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of common people (after repatriating black money stashed in foreign banks ahead of the 2014 polls) and creating 2 crore jobs a year," the Congress veteran said.

He listed the Right to Education Act, MNREGA and the Right to Food Act as achievements of Congress governments.

"The BJP made only false promises whereas the Congress governments had worked for setting up factories," Mr. Kharge added.

Holding a copy of the Constitution book at the rally, Mr. Kharge invoked B.R. Ambedkar's contribution to society and equality.

"Only Ambedkar's constitution guarantees protection to all sections of society. Modi says Congress is flaunting a blank copy of the Constitution. Is it blank?" he asked.

"Modi says the red colour of the Constitution reference book symbolises Naxalism and calls the opposition Urban Naxals. Modi gave the same copy (of the Constitution) to then President Ram Nath Kovind. Should we call them urban naxals?" Mr. Kharge asked.