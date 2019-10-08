BJP plays up Article 370 for polls

The dilution of Article 370 was made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and people should vote the Bharatiya Janata Party back to power in Maharashtra for making an impossible task possible, Union Home Minister and party president Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

He was flagging off the party’s election campaign in the State from the drought-hit Marathwada region.

“The festivities of Vijaydashmi are symbolic of the victory of good over evil and the election must be treated by the voters in the same manner. Prime Minister Modi has united this country with the common thread of nationalism by removing Article 370 in a single stroke. The people of Maharashtra must vote with that in mind in this election,” Mr. Shah said.

Quick decision

Speaking at the annual Dasara rally at Savargaon in Patoda taluka, he said Mr. Modi had fulfilled the aspirations of those who voted the party to victory with over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha election. Following this, the Modi government only took five months to remove Article 370. “The work pending for the past 70 years was completed in less than five months of this government. This achievement of Modiji must be taken to every household for the Maharahtra election,” Mr. Shah told the large gathering.

The BJP president highlighted the work done by the party for the OBCs, citing the backward classes commission and several development schemes for them.

Speaking on the occasion, senior BJP leader and Guardian Minister of Beed Pankaja Munde said Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah had done what the entire world thought was impossible. “They have managed to hoist the Indian flag where no one thought was possible,” she said.

Ms. Munde is contesting the election from the Parli constituency in Beed where she faces a close fight from Dhananjay Munde, a cousin and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader.

The rally was disturbed on several occasions by Ms. Munde’s supporters who demanded she be a made a chief ministerial face. “'We feel she is the ideal candidate for the chief minister’s post while taking forward Gopinath Munde’s legacy,” Piyush Khape, a resident said, adding she needs to work harder and not merely depend on sentiment in favour of her late father for achieving electoral victory.

In 2009, Ms. Munde had emerged victorious by polling 96,922 votes, in 2014 she had received 96,904 votes.