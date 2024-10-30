BJP plans 100 rallies in Maharashtra; Congress to announce poll guarantees on Nov. 6

With the Maharashtra Assembly election slated for November 20, the central leadership of the Congress and the BJP will focus on holding multiple rallies in the State over the next few days.

The BJP has already planned 100 rallies in the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will hold several rallies.

The Congress is also planning to arrange the rallies of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Mr. Gandhi and Mr. Kharge will be in Mumbai on November 6 to announce the ‘guarantees’ of the party for the Maharashtra election. NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will also be present on the occasion.

“We have requested for maximum sabhas of Rahul Gandhiji in Maharashtra. We have also requested Priyankaji for rallies. Khargeji will be here to canvass for candidates,” Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe told The Hindu.

Maharashtra in-charge of the Congress, Ramesh Chennithala, said several party leaders would hold rallies in the State. “We want Rahulji, Khargeji and Priyankaji to come. Beyond that, from Salman Khurshid to P. Chidambaram, from Manish Tewari to Pawan Khera, and the Chief Ministers of Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, everyone will be here for campaigning,” he told The Hindu.

PM to join 8 rallies

Among the 100 rallies planned by the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold at least eight, top sources in the party said. Two of them will be in Vidarbha (one in east Vidarbha and one in west Vidarbha), two in Marathwada, two in western Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Pune), one in Mumbai and one in Konkan. Mr. Shah will hold nearly 20 rallies in the State.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was one of the star campaigners for the party during the Lok Sabha election, will hold 15 rallies in this time. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will hold 40 rallies, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will conduct 50 rallies and Maharashtra State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will hold over 40 rallies. The Chief Ministers of Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana will also canvass for candidates in Maharashtra.