 />
BJP MLA faces backlash over remark against Marathas at rally in Jalna

Jalna has been the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir and has witnessed massive protests by the community led by Jarange demanding reservation in education and government jobs

Published - November 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST - Jalna

PTI
Babanrao Lonikar

Babanrao Lonikar | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

BJP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar is under fire from the Marathas over his alleged remark during an election rally that the community's strength can be "counted on fingers".

Mr. Lonikar's remark at a rally in the Partur assembly constituency in Jalna on November 12 has invited the ire of quota activist Manoj Jarange, who criticised him for underestimating the community's strength.

The Partur assembly constituency will see a three-way fight between BJP's three-time MLA Lonikar, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Asaram Borade, and Congress rebel Suresh Jethliya, who is running as an independent, in the November 20 state polls.

Jalna has been the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir and has witnessed massive protests by the community led by Jarange demanding reservation in education and government jobs.

Those claiming Hindus in danger denying reservation to Marathas: Manoj Jarange Patil

Mr. Lonikar, during his rally in Ashti village, allegedly said the Maratha community's strength could be "counted on fingers".

A video of his speech has been circulated on social media, sparking backlash from Maratha activists and leaders.

Accusing the BJP leader of underestimating the community's strength, Jarange on Wednesday warned, "The Marathas will give a befitting reply for such remarks in the elections." A local Maratha activist said the community, which constitutes 32 per cent of the constituency's population, would rally behind Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Borade as he is a Maratha.

Why is there widespread discontent in Maharashtra?

While Lonikar is hoping to retain the seat for the saffron party, Congress rebel Jethliya is banking on support from minority, Dalit, and OBC voters.

Mr. Jethliya, who was elected as an independent in 2009, contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket in 2014 and 2019. After being denied a Congress ticket this year, he has chosen to contest as an independent.

Published - November 16, 2024 02:02 pm IST

