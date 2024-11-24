The Mahayuti coalition’s strong victory – 233 out of the 288 seats (Table 1) – in the Maharashtra Assembly elections was made possible due to a humongous 14 point lead in vote shares (49.3% to 35.2%, Table 2) over the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This marked a remarkable turnaround from the Lok Sabha elections – then the MVA held a slender 1.3 point lead (46.3% vs 45%) over the Mahayuti. However, a 11 point drop in terms of vote share for the MVA and a four point increase for the ruling coalition in the assembly polls was enough for the latter to sail through with a thumping victory.

The Mahayuti dominated the north Maharashtra (where the MVA’s support took a steep 16.4 point fall), Konkan and western Maharashtra regions with more than 50% vote shares (Table 3). The performances in Mumbai-Thane (49%) and Vidarbha (48.1%) was not far behind. But the coalition marked its highest increase in vote share (11.8 points) since the LS election in the Marathwada region – the hub of the Maratha reservation protests – as the coalition’s ploy to field Maratha candidates paid dividends. Opinion polls had already indicated a decisive edge for the coalition among OBC voters.

These numbers from the rural/semi-rural agrarian hubs of Maharashtra suggest that the Mahayuti was able to overcome the farmer anger that was visible in the Lok Sabha election. The coalition did the best in semi-urban constituencies (51.9% vs 32.4% for the MVA: Table 4) while the MVA’s significant drop in support in urban seats (by 11.1 points) was helpful for the Mahayuti’s rich harvest of 32 seats. The class divide did not matter; after seats were mapped to districts and ordered in terms of net district domestic product, data showed that the Mahayuti had a strong lead over the MVA across all kinds of districts (Table 5).

Did welfare measures like the Ladki Bahin Scheme help in the Mahayuti’s rich harvest? This question is best answered by exit/post polls. But it must be said that there was a significant increase in women turnout in this assembly elections compared to the 2019 election - 65.2% of registered women voters turned out compared to 59.3% in 2019 for an increase of nearly six points. Men voters turned up higher by 4.1 points. The higher participation – with anecdotal evidence pointing to a high number of women benefitting from the scheme – suggests that the welfare scheme could have been a reason for the coalition’s performance.

The MVA’s decline was also stark in seats with a high Muslim presence – at least 20% of those in the electorate who had Muslim names in the 2014 elections. Here, the coalition’s support fell 14.2 points to 37.9% even as the Mahayuti’s share increased by 4.4 points to 40% (Table 6).

Among the constituent parties of the coalitions, the BJP’s strike rate – the number of seats it won as a percentage of the ones it contested – was the highest (132/149, i.e. 89.3%). The party’s closest ideological ally in the State, the Shiv Sena was not too far behind (57/81, 70.4%) while the purported weak link of the coalition, the NCP defied expectations winning 41 out of the 59 seats (69.5%). Turning the tables from the Lok Sabha elections, the Ajit Pawar led party was able to do so at the detriment of its splinter outfit, the NCP(SP) which could only win 10 seats for a strike rate of 11.6%.

The NCP’s ability to retain the legislator and leaders’ corps after its split and using its position in governance to expand welfare benefits and win support helped it upend the NCP(SP), something that was also managed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena over the SS(UBT).

METHODOLOGY