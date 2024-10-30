BJP is trying to convince rebel candidates to withdraw in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) said that the BJP would try its best to convince most of its rebel candidates and help them withdraw their nominations.

“Rebel candidates exist in every party. We are trying to help most of the rebels understand and withdraw their nominations. However, in some places, it will be a friendly fight on November 20, the day Maharashtra votes,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

In the contest for the Mahim Assembly seat, Mr. Fadnavis reaffirmed that the BJP and Shiv Sena are supporting Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray.

“CM Eknath Shinde has his full support for Amit Thackeray who is making his electoral debut. Leaders from Shiv Sena have argued that if the party does not contest the election, its dedicated voters would shift to Shiv Sena (UBT). Hence, the BJP decided to support Amit Thackeray and is still firm on its stand,” he said.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar made allegations against former Home Minister R.R. Patil, who pushed for an open enquiry against him in an alleged multi-crore irrigation scam.

On this, Mr. Fadnavis said, “The late R.R. Patil is no more with us. I do not think it is right to comment on him or say something about him that he cannot respond to. It is true that the investigation against Ajit Pawar commenced when the Congress and the then-undivided Nationalist Congress Party were in power, before 2014,” he said.

