GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP is trying to convince rebel candidates to withdraw in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM admits that there will be friendly fights in some seats, though BJP is trying to help rebel withdraw their names; BJP, Sena wll support Amit Thackeray of the MNS for the Mahim seat

Updated - October 30, 2024 10:42 pm IST - MUMBAI

Purnima Sah
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) said that the BJP would try its best to convince most of its rebel candidates and help them withdraw their nominations.

“Rebel candidates exist in every party. We are trying to help most of the rebels understand and withdraw their nominations. However, in some places, it will be a friendly fight on November 20, the day Maharashtra votes,” Mr. Fadnavis said.  

In the contest for the Mahim Assembly seat, Mr. Fadnavis reaffirmed that the BJP and Shiv Sena are supporting Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray.

“CM Eknath Shinde has his full support for Amit Thackeray who is making his electoral debut. Leaders from Shiv Sena have argued that if the party does not contest the election, its dedicated voters would shift to Shiv Sena (UBT). Hence, the BJP decided to support Amit Thackeray and is still firm on its stand,” he said. 

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar made allegations against former Home Minister R.R. Patil, who pushed for an open enquiry against him in an alleged multi-crore irrigation scam.

On this, Mr. Fadnavis said, “The late R.R. Patil is no more with us. I do not think it is right to comment on him or say something about him that he cannot respond to. It is true that the investigation against Ajit Pawar commenced when the Congress and the then-undivided Nationalist Congress Party were in power, before 2014,” he said.  

Published - October 30, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Maharashtra / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.