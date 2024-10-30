BJP is killing Mahayuti, says Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala 

Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) accused the BJP of “finishing” its allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in the State and “killing Mahayuti”, by contesting the majority of seats alone in the upcoming Assembly election.

His remarks come a day after the nominations for the election closed in Maharashtra.

Referring to the seat-sharing arrangements of the ruling Mahayuti coalition – comprising the BJP, the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) – Mr. Chennithala called it a “weird alliance”.

He said the BJP leaders in Maharashtra were contesting on the seats allotted to its alliance parties. “For the first time, I am witnessing alliance partners contesting on other party’s symbol. The BJP is contesting from the quota allotted to the NCP-Ajit Pawar group and the Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde group. It is stealing seats from alliance partners.”

Ahead of the election, at least five BJP leaders jumped to other Mahayuti parties for candidacy. The BJP leaders, including former MP Sanjaykaka Patil and district BJP president Nishikant Bhosale Patil, joined the NCP and will contest the election from the allotted seats. Similarly, the BJP’s Nilesh Rane, son of former CM Narayan Rane, joined the Shinde’s Sena to contest from the Kudal-Sawantwadi Assembly seat on Sena ticket.

Referring to these switchovers, Mr. Chennithala said, “All parties involved in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are given “equal treatment”, and compared to Mahayuti, there is no conflict among the MVA. We will fight unitedly; all the rebels will be put in line.”

The MVA comprises the Congress, the NCP-SP and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Congress rally

The State Congress leaders are scheduled to organise a rally on November 6 in Nagpur. They announced that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would join the rally. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will also participate in the rally.

Mr. Chennithala, along with State Congress leaders, including Nana Patole and MP Varsha Gaikwad, unveiled a “report card” titled ‘Bhrashtyuti’, listing the alleged failures of the Mahayuti government. The booklet was launched on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Quoting statistics from various fields, including education, health, development, women’s safety, law and order and economy, Mr. Patole said, “Mahayuti has left no stone unturned to create chaos, and put Maharashtra on the path of negative growth.”

“How could they [the government] release a report card and say Maharashtra has progressed when crime against women has increased in the past two-and-a-half years? About 13,000 women are missing from Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s constituency itself. Suicides by farmers and unemployed youth are on the rise in the State. There is rampant corruption in all infrastructure projects, be it the Dharavi redevelopment project, Samrudhi Maha Marg, or the coastal road works, Mr. Patole said.

Mr. Chennithala claimed that the implementation of the State government’s Ladli Behen Yojana had been stopped as the government had no funds. “They used Election Commission of India to put a full stop to the scheme,” he added.

