 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP files complaint against Aaditya Thackeray for MCC violation

The BJP alleges that Mr. Thackeray’s post was a breach of the EC’s guidelines, which prohibit direct or indirect campaigning within 48 hours before voting

Updated - November 19, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray. File.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai secretary Pratik Karpe on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The complaint pertains to a post made by Mr. Thackeray on November 19 at 11:05 a.m., which the BJP claims were objectionable and aimed at discrediting the party without substantiating evidence.

The BJP alleges that Mr. Thackeray’s post, written in Marathi, was a breach of the Election Commission’s guidelines, which prohibit direct or indirect campaigning within 48 hours before voting. With voting in Maharashtra scheduled on Wednesday, the BJP has called for strict action against the Sena (UBT) leader for allegedly attempting to influence public opinion during the mandated silence period.

“By making baseless accusations against the BJP, Aaditya Thackeray is not only violating the norms but also trying to spread hatred and mislead voters,” Mr. Karpe said. He urged the EC to thoroughly investigate the matter and suspend Mr. Thackeray’s social media account to prevent further violations.

Published - November 19, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.