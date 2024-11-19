BJP files complaint against Aaditya Thackeray for MCC violation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai secretary Pratik Karpe on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The complaint pertains to a post made by Mr. Thackeray on November 19 at 11:05 a.m., which the BJP claims were objectionable and aimed at discrediting the party without substantiating evidence.

The BJP alleges that Mr. Thackeray’s post, written in Marathi, was a breach of the Election Commission’s guidelines, which prohibit direct or indirect campaigning within 48 hours before voting. With voting in Maharashtra scheduled on Wednesday, the BJP has called for strict action against the Sena (UBT) leader for allegedly attempting to influence public opinion during the mandated silence period.

“By making baseless accusations against the BJP, Aaditya Thackeray is not only violating the norms but also trying to spread hatred and mislead voters,” Mr. Karpe said. He urged the EC to thoroughly investigate the matter and suspend Mr. Thackeray’s social media account to prevent further violations.