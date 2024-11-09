ADVERTISEMENT

BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through provocative speeches, lies: Kharge

Published - November 09, 2024 03:27 pm IST - Nagpur

Kharge asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out in the last 11 years

PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (November 9, 2024) hit out at the BJP, saying its leaders were diverting people's attention by giving provocative speeches and peddling lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, where Assembly elections will be held on November 20, he said the state needs a good government which will bring it on the path of development again, and expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win the elections.

Also read | Maharashtra Assembly elections: Jairam Ramesh lashes out BJP on water crisis, caste census

He also said while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised 'Batenge toh katenge' (divided we perish) slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the call of 'Ek hain toh safe hain' (we are safe if we are united).

ADVERTISEMENT

"First you decide between yourselves whose slogan is to be followed — whether Yogi ji's or Modi ji's," the Congress chief said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"BJP gives inciting speeches and speaks lies and divert people's attention from core issues," he alleged.

Modi-Shah inciting Maharashtra on caste and religion for political gains: Nana Patole

He said two big leaders from Vidarbha could not stop big investments going out of the region to Gujarat as they are concerned about saving their own posts and do not have anything to do with the people's interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he did not name anyone, his remarks were apparently targeted at Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both senior BJP leaders hailing from Nagpur.

He also asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out in the last 11 years.

"We will tell you about the work we have done in 55 years," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US