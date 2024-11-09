 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through provocative speeches, lies: Kharge

Kharge asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out in the last 11 years

Published - November 09, 2024 03:27 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (November 9, 2024) hit out at the BJP, saying its leaders were diverting people's attention by giving provocative speeches and peddling lies.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, where Assembly elections will be held on November 20, he said the state needs a good government which will bring it on the path of development again, and expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win the elections.

Also read | Maharashtra Assembly elections: Jairam Ramesh lashes out BJP on water crisis, caste census

He also said while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised 'Batenge toh katenge' (divided we perish) slogan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the call of 'Ek hain toh safe hain' (we are safe if we are united).

"First you decide between yourselves whose slogan is to be followed — whether Yogi ji's or Modi ji's," the Congress chief said.

"BJP gives inciting speeches and speaks lies and divert people's attention from core issues," he alleged.

Modi-Shah inciting Maharashtra on caste and religion for political gains: Nana Patole

He said two big leaders from Vidarbha could not stop big investments going out of the region to Gujarat as they are concerned about saving their own posts and do not have anything to do with the people's interests.

Although he did not name anyone, his remarks were apparently targeted at Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both senior BJP leaders hailing from Nagpur.

He also asked the BJP to engage in a debate with the Congress and tell what work its government carried out in the last 11 years.

"We will tell you about the work we have done in 55 years," he said.

Published - November 09, 2024 03:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.