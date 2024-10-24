BJP candidates set to file nominations in Maharashtra, want top leaders to attend rallies

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Maharashtra are set to begin filing their nomination papers starting Thursday (October 24, 2024) for the coming Assembly polls. As part of its preparations, the party is carefully assessing public sentiment while awaiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to announce its seat-sharing formula before launching a full-scale campaign.

Party insiders said the leaders are focused on briefing candidates and completing necessary paperwork ahead of kick-starting the campaign, including inviting national leaders at rallies.

Many candidates, according to party sources, have requested senior leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and State Minister Girish Mahajan to attend their nomination rallies. “When top leaders are present, the crowd tends to be much larger. Leaders like Mr. Fadnavis have significant appeal, especially among the youth,” they said.

Several prominent BJP leaders will be filing their nominations in the coming days. Amit Satam, the MLA from Andheri (West), is set to submit his papers on Thursday following a grand rally starting at the Juhu Koliwada Junction. Mr. Satam, who is contesting for the third time, expressed confidence in securing another victory, citing his work on projects such as the beautification of Juhu Beach and the installation of over 400 CCTVs in the area.

On Friday, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar will file his nomination for the Bandra (West) seat. Mr. Shelar, a key figure in Mumbai’s political landscape, is also seeking re-election for the third time.

As the election race intensifies, the BJP is rallying behind its candidates to garner strong public support, with voting for all 288 Assembly seats scheduled for November 20, and results set to be announced on November 23. It recently announced the first list of 99 candidates which features 71 sitting MLAs, including Mr. Fadnavis, who is contesting from his home turf in the Nagpur South-West seat. State chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule will return to contest the Kamthi Assembly seat, which he had held for a decade till 2014.

