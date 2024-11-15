ADVERTISEMENT

BJP believes in free, fair elections: Amit Shah after poll officials check his chopper, bags

Published - November 15, 2024 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

Amit Shah said the BJP believes in free and fair elections and follows all laid-down rules and protocols

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday (November 15, 2024) that election officials at Maharashtra’s Hingoli checked the helicopter ferrying him and his bags.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah is in the State to campaign for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the November 20 Assembly polls.

In a post on X, Mr. Shah said the BJP believes in free and fair elections and follows all laid-down rules and protocols.

“In a healthy electoral system, we all should contribute and fulfil our duties to make India the strongest democracy in the world,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The issue of poll officials checking politicians’ luggage entered electoral discourse after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray filmed his bags being inspected and shared the video of it. He also sought to know if the election officials had checked the bags of the chief minister, the state’s two deputy CMs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US