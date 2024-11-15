 />
BJP believes in free, fair elections: Amit Shah after poll officials check his chopper, bags

Amit Shah said the BJP believes in free and fair elections and follows all laid-down rules and protocols

Published - November 15, 2024 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday (November 15, 2024) that election officials at Maharashtra’s Hingoli checked the helicopter ferrying him and his bags.

Mr. Shah is in the State to campaign for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the November 20 Assembly polls.

In a post on X, Mr. Shah said the BJP believes in free and fair elections and follows all laid-down rules and protocols.

“In a healthy electoral system, we all should contribute and fulfil our duties to make India the strongest democracy in the world,” he said.

The issue of poll officials checking politicians’ luggage entered electoral discourse after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray filmed his bags being inspected and shared the video of it. He also sought to know if the election officials had checked the bags of the chief minister, the state’s two deputy CMs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

