BJP adopts Opposition playbook in Maharashtra amid anti-incumbency challenges

Despite holding power for over a decade at the Centre and being a key player in Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti coalition, the BJP’s campaign rhetoric in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly election often sounds like an Opposition party seeking to return to governance after a hiatus.

Political analysts view this as a calculated attempt to counter anti-incumbency sentiments, overcome voter fatigue, and rebrand itself ahead of the November 20 election.

This recalibration of electoral strategies comes in the wake of the BJP’s lacklustre performance in the recent Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra and growing voter discontent over issues like agrarian distress, unemployment, and inflation.

Aid for soybean farmers

In a slew of public meetings across the State, including one in Vidarbha’s Chimur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exemplified this shift by announcing financial aid for soybean farmers. Political observers and farmers are questioning why such measures have not already been implemented, given the party’s long tenure in government.

“Revision of soybean price is not a new demand. It’s been going on for over a decade now and we don’t know why [the PM] is talking about it now, despite being in power since 2014. It’s a jumla (trick),” says Lakhan Bijewar, a farmer and kirana shop owner from Ghatanji in Yavatmal district.

““While traditionally seeking votes on its development plank, the party now frames its narrative around promises of a renewed mandate, often appearing to distance itself from perceived governmental missteps. This approach has raised eyebrows, particularly since the BJP remains the largest constituent of the Mahayuti alliance,” says political analyst Surendra Jondhale. “The PM is speaking the language of the Opposition, which indicates the failure of their rule,” he adds.

‘Borrowing Opposition language’

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has announced a hiked minimum support price (MSP) of ₹7,000 per quintal for soybean if elected to power. On Sunday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that soybean and cotton cultivators are being given an additional ₹5,000 per hectare.

Soybean sops can impact voting in at least 70 constituencies across Marathawada, Vidarbha and parts of North Maharashtra, according to Devendra Gavande, Resident Editor of Loksatta, Nagpur.

Taking a swipe at Mr. Modi at a public meeting in Amravati on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referenced remarks by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, claiming that the Prime Minister had begun echoing his demands in election rallies. “My sister told me that these days Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking about the same issue that I have been raising… He is suffering from memory loss, like a certain former U.S. President,” he said.

Renewed governance narrative

For the BJP, this shift in rhetoric seems aimed at addressing voter discontent and crafting a narrative of renewed governance, even though the party has been a dominant force in Maharashtra’s power structure over the last decade. Barring the two-and-a-half years between November 2019 and June 2022 when the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA was in power, the BJP has been a key player in the ruling alliance — first with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister heading the BJP-Shiv Sena government from 2014 to 2019, and later with the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde leading the government from June 2022 onward.

“We aim to instil confidence in voters and urge them not to be swayed by the false promises of the Congress. We are not speaking the ‘language of the Opposition’ but rather the ‘language of governance, welfare, and development’,” says BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay.

He claims that the Opposition lacks substantive or constructive issues to present during the elections. “Instead, they are resorting to raising baseless claims about ‘party theft,’ toppling governments, and other matters that hold no relevance for Maharashtra voters,” adds Mr. Upadhyay.

‘Co-opting dissent’

Mr. Gavande points out that this trend of the ruling party adopting the rhetoric of the Opposition began in Maharashtra during Mr. Fadnavis’s tenure as CM. “This approach was initially championed by Uddhav Thackeray. Between 2014 and 2019, while his party was part of the ruling coalition, he often criticised the government on various issues, effectively leaving no room for the Opposition to voice dissent. At that time, the Congress and NCP appeared uncertain about their role. Now, the BJP is employing a similar strategy,” he observes.

Prof. Jondhale argues that the outcome of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls will also define how the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre will function over the next four-and-a-half years. “If the results of these two States are not in their favour, there will be challenges within the party questioning the leadership of Mr. Modi and his as well as the party’s political future,” he says.

‘Weakest link’

While the Maharashtra government recently granted reservation for the Maratha community following months of protests led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, critics say that the BJP continues to be perceived by Marathas as a “villain” in the saga. Its delayed response to the protests and inability to quell tensions earlier helped the Opposition to leverage the dissatisfaction to portray the BJP as indifferent to public concerns. As a result, the BJP lost all four Lok Sabha seats it contested in Marathwada, the epicentre of the agitation.

Mumbai-based political analyst Abhay Deshpande views the BJP as the “weakest link” in the Mahayuti alliance. Despite its numerical strength and organisational machinery, the party appears to be on the defensive, struggling to command the same level of public confidence it once enjoyed, he says.

The BJP’s current campaign strategy reflects a delicate balancing act: defending its track record even while positioning itself as a force for change. This dual narrative, while unusual, may resonate with segments of the electorate who are disillusioned with the status quo but remain hesitant to fully support the MVA. Yet, this ‘calculated’ strategy is not without risk. While it may help the party navigate the anti-incumbency wave, it risks alienating voters expecting accountability from a party that has been in power for over a decade.

