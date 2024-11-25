Bihar pattern: Pressure mounts from Sena to seek CM position for Eknath Shinde

Bihar pattern should be implemented in Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. On a day when the leaders of Shiv Sena went and met Devendra Fadnavis, pressure has started growing on the BJP to consider making Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister. This demand comes at a time when Ajit Pawar has already told his legislators that he will support Devendra Fadnavis.

“Just like a decision was taken in Bihar, in Haryana, it should be taken here as well. Though Nitish Kumar’s party is small, he was supported so his party can grow. Shiv Sena should be supported here and Eknath Shinde should be made the CM,” Naresh Mhaske said on Monday (November 25, 2024).

The BJP believes that it has a massive mandate by itself and so the party should have its own Chief Minister after making sacrifices till now.

The Shiv Sena believes that the Mahayuti saw a sweeping success due to the leadership of Eknath Shinde and due to his ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, and that the BJP should give a respectable treatment to him.

Meanwhile, several patients who were cured due to the CM medical relief fund walked to Siddhivinayak temple on Monday (November 25, 2024) to seek that Eknath Shinde should become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

