 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Batenge to katenge’ slogan being used to divert attention from issues like inflation: Congress

The BJP-led government's policies have increased inflation and the prices of food items such as edible oil have skyrocketed, says party spokesperson Pawan Khera

Published - November 15, 2024 03:29 am IST - MUMBAI

PTI
The BJP-led government’s policies have increased inflation and the prices of food items including edible oil have skyrocketed, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said. File

The BJP-led government’s policies have increased inflation and the prices of food items including edible oil have skyrocketed, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Thursday (November 14, 2024) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra of using slogans such as ‘batenge to katenge’ and ‘vote jihad’ to divert the people’s attention from real issues such as food inflation.

The BJP-led government's policies have increased inflation and the prices of food items including edible oil have skyrocketed, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said at a press conference here ahead of the November 20 Assembly election.

PM Modi dares Rahul Gandhi to praise Bal Thackeray

"Garlic is selling at ₹500 per kg and onion at ₹100 per kg. Kitchen budgets of most families have collapsed," he said.

While the Mahayuti government in the State is giving ₹1,500 to women every month, every Marathi family was being robbed of ₹90,000 due to inflation, he claimed.

"Slogans like batenge to katenge, vote jihad are being used to divert the people's attention from these basic issues," the Congress leader claimed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders have used the slogan batenge to katenge (divided we perish) in campaign rallies.

Mr. Khera further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about illegal immigrants in Jharkhand, but the BJP government is in power in the country for the last 11 years. "So, how did this infiltration happen?" he asked.

Ban Modi, Shah from Maharashtra, Jharkhand poll campaign: Congress to EC

“The saffron party thinks it can fool the people, but the people know its tricks,” the Congress leader said.

As to the BJP's question where ₹5 lakh crore needed to implement the Maha Vikas Aghadi's five election promises in Maharashtra would come from, Mr. Khera said late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj asked the same question years ago when the UPA government launched the MGNREGA scheme.

“But the employment guarantee scheme was implemented effectively,” he noted.

"If there is money to give MLAs to topple the MVA government in Maharashtra, what is the problem in giving money to the people," he said, taking a jibe at the BJP.

Published - November 15, 2024 03:29 am IST

Related Topics

India / Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.