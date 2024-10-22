GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Balasaheb Thorat meets Sharad Pawar to resolves seat-sharing deadlock among MVA allies

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had announced that the MVA had reached an agreement on 210 of the 288 Assembly seats, while Mr. Patole claimed that discussions had concluded on 96 seats

Published - October 22, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Mumbai

Abhinay Deshpande
Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat comes out of ‘Matoshree’, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray after a meeting, at Bandra in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_22_2024_000261B)

A day after Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi held a central election committee meeting with Maharashtra leaders ahead of the election, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat met Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) in an effort to resolve the deadlock over seat-sharing between the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents, particularly Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Addressing the media, Mr. Thorat stated that there is no internal conflict within the MVA and that discussions are ongoing regarding the remaining seats. He also mentioned his plans to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray later in the day. “We are working towards a solution,” he said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Full coverage

Notably, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole did not attend the meeting. Mr. Thorat explained that he was instructed by AICC’s Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala, to meet with Mr. Pawar and Mr. Thackeray. He added that discussions with the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) would continue throughout the day, with the aim of releasing the MVA’s first list of candidates.

On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had announced that the MVA had reached an agreement on 210 of the 288 Assembly seats, while Mr. Patole claimed that discussions had concluded on 96 seats.

The three Opposition parties - Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) - have been in intense negotiations to finalise a seat-sharing deal, amid reports of friction between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). Elections for Maharashtra’s 288-member Assembly are scheduled for November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23, ahead of the current Assembly’s term ending on November 26.

