Maharashtra Assembly polls: Balasaheb Thorat meets Sharad Pawar ahead of MVA seat-sharing meeting

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had met in the national capital to finalise candidates for the assembly polls

Updated - October 22, 2024 12:12 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI
A file image of Balasaheb Thorat and Sharad Pawar

A file image of Balasaheb Thorat and Sharad Pawar | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Congress state legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) met with Sharad Pawar of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ahead of today’s meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents, which includes the two parties and Shiv Sena (UBT) on seat-sharing for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said “Congress’ senior leader Mr. Thorat who was in Delhi has come to meet Mr. Pawar today morning. Later, he will go to Matoshree and then we Uddhav Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders will have a meeting with Congress leaders and then we will see what to do, but everything is fine as of now...”

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 | Day after issuing its first list, BJP seeks manifesto suggestions from people

Yesterday, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had met in the national capital to finalise candidates for the assembly polls.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said that the final decision on all 288 seats for MVA for the Maharashtra assembly election will be made by this evening.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mr. Wadettiwar said, “We will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on six to seven seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since 3 parties are sharing 288 seats, it took a little time...The final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s allegation on President’s Rule in Maharashtra devoid of Constitutional understanding: EC sources

Congress election in-charge for Maharashtra assembly elections, Ramesh Chennithala refuted reports of differences among the INDIA alliance partners in the state.

“There are no differences (in Maha Vikas Aghadi). We are united. Talks are going on regarding seats, it will be resolved soon,” Mr. Chennithala said.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress — have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State.

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The BJP has announced its list of 99 candidates for the elections.

Supriya Sule slams ruling Shiv Sena for ‘temporarily’ removing Gauri Lankesh murder accused

Voting in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. Counting will be held on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

Published - October 22, 2024 12:11 pm IST

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Assembly Elections

