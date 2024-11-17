 />
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: PM, Uddhav, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tribute

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the late stalwart's memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and offered floral tributes

Updated - November 17, 2024 04:03 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute to a statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary, at Colaba, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute to a statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary, at Colaba, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were among the leaders who paid homage to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 12th death anniversary on Sunday (November 17, 2024).

In his tribute, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to the great Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was a visionary who championed the cause of Maharashtra's development and the empowerment of Marathi people. He was a firm believer in enhancing the pride of Indian culture and ethos. His bold voice and unwavering spirit continue to inspire generations."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a message on X, said, "Remembering Balasaheb Thackeray ji on his 12th death anniversary. My thoughts are with Uddhav Thackeray ji, Aditya and the entire Shiv Sena family."

Others who paid tribute to Bal Thackeray, among the state's most charismatic politicians with a fanatical following, were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Mr. Pawar in his post said, "Salutations to late Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena party, satirist and politician who fought against the injustice to the Marathi people."

Ms. Gaikwad said Balasaheb Thackeray ruled over Marathi minds and fought for justice, rights of the Marathi people throughout his life.

Senior BJP leader Mr. Fadnavis in his message said, "Humble tributes to Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray on his Smruti Din."

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited the late stalwart's memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and offered floral tributes.

Several members of the two rival Sena factions also visited the memorial as a mark of respect to Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena founder passed away on November 17, 2012 at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai after prolonged illness.

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 after Mr. Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership, triggering the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Shinde subsequently joined hands with the BJP to form government.

The Election Commission later recognised the Shinde-led faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena.

However, both factions continue to engage in a bitter tussle to claim the legacy of Bal Thackeray, who championed Hindutva as well as an aggressive sons-of-the-soil policy.

Published - November 17, 2024 03:56 pm IST

