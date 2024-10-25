Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP; to fight from Bandra East in Maharashtra polls

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Friday (October 25, 2024) released its second list, comprising seven candidates including MLA Zeeshan Siddique and two former BJP MPs, for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead earlier this month, will contest from Bandra East. He also joined the NCP.

The fight will be between Shiv Sena (UBT) Bandra East candidate Varun Sardesai and NCP Zeeshan Siddique.

After receiving the ticket, Mr. Zeeshan said, “I was in touch with Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, and they asked me to wait for a few days, however, the seat was given to Shiv Sena (UBT). In my difficult time, I am thankful to Mr. Ajit Pawar and NCP for showing trust in me. I will make sure to win with a record margin.”

Mr. Zeeshan won the seat in the 2019 Assembly election but was later expelled from Congress over cross-voting in Maharashtra legislative council elections. His father and Congress veteran Baba Siddique had crossed over to the NCP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, earlier this year.

Mr. Zeeshan on October 23 took to X and expressed his displeasure about the seat given to Shiv Sena (UBT). “I heard old friends have announced Bandra East seat. Maintaining relationships is not in their nature. Have relationships with the one who respects you. Rest public will decide,” he said.

Former BJP MP Pratap Chikhalikar, who lost the Lok Sabha polls from Nanded, has been nominated from Loha.

BJP ex-MP Sanjay Kaka Patil, who unsuccessfully contested from Sangli in the general elections, has been given an NCP ticket. He also joined the party on Friday.

Sanjay Kaka Patil will face off with NCP (SP) candidate Rohit Patil, son of late NCP leader R R Patil, in Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal constituency in Sangli district.

Nishikant Patil will take on NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil in Islampur, while Sana Malik, daughter of former minister Nawab Malik, has been nominated from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.

NCP has given the ticket to Sunil Tingre from Wadgaon Sheri in Pune.

It has picked Dnyaneshwar Katke from Shrirur. Until recently, Katke was the Pune district chief of the Uddhav Thackeray-led NCP (SP).

Earlier, NCP had released its first list featuring 38 candidates. NCP, BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are the constituents of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

(with inputs from PTI)

