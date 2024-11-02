GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arvind Sawant apologises for remark against Shaina, says ‘has never insulted any woman in life’

Shiv Sena MP apologises for insulting remark towards rival candidate, denies wrongdoing, and claims political motives behind controversy

Updated - November 02, 2024 03:46 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant addresses a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday (November 2, 2024).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant addresses a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday (November 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant apologised on Saturday (November 2, 2024) for his alleged insulting remark targeted at rival Shiv Sena's Assembly election candidate Shaina N. C., a day after a case was registered against him in this connection.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr. Sawant maintained that he has never insulted any woman in his life and added that a controversy was created for political reasons ahead of the Assembly polls.

"I have always been in the forefront of giving women their due respect. My remarks were distorted and I was deliberately targeted. This hurt me. Still if my comments hurt anybody's sentiments, I regret it and apologise for the same. In my 55 years of public life, I have never insulted women," the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency said.

He asked what action was taken when other political leaders earlier called women leaders as "Jersey cow" and "Surpankha".

"Were women honoured through such comments?...A State Minister made derogatory remarks against Supriya Sule. Was any action taken?" he asked.

“The controversy regarding my remarks was raised for political reasons,” he said.

"I had not named anyone. I feel sad that an attempt was made to tarnish my image. The comment was made on October 29 and it was remembered on November 1," Mr. Sawant said.

Ms. Shaina, who is contesting the November 20 Assembly election from the Mumbadevi constituency, alleged on Friday (November 2, 2024) that Mr. Sawant referred to her as "imported maal".

"Calling someone who is a professional and political worker for 20 years 'maal' shows the mentality of Shiv Sena (UBT)," she said.

The Sena leader then lodged a complaint against Mr. Sawant, based on which a first information report (FIR) was registered against him under sections 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, and sounds) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

National Commission for Women chief Vijaya Rahatkar also sought police and the Election Commission's action in the matter.

Published - November 02, 2024 03:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.