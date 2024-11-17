Amit Shah cancels election rallies in Maharashtra, heads back to Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 17, 2024) cancelled his rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra and is headed back to Delhi as the situation in Manipur continues to be volatile, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Home Minister is likely to hold a meeting to review the situation in the Northeastern State,” the sources said.

Also Read: Manipur unrest: 61-year-old woman’s body found floating in Assam

Irate mobs set fire to the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior Minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley on Saturday night even as security forces foiled an attempt by agitators to storm the ancestral residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah was supposed to attend a few election rallies as part of the BJP's campaign in Maharashtra but he has cancelled them and is returning to the national capital, the sources said.

Though there was no official word on the reason behind the cancellation of the Minister's rallies, the sources indicated that it could be due to the volatile situation in Manipur.

Also Read: Manipur Govt urges Centre to withdraw AFSPA

A team of central security officers is expected to visit Manipur soon to assess the situation and assist the State government in tackling the situation, they said.

The fresh incidents of violence took place on Saturday night even as an indefinite curfew was clamped after people, agitated by the killing of three women and children each by militants in Jiribam district, attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs earlier in the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.