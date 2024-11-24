Meticulous planning helped Ajit Pawar retain Baramati

“It will be Supriya Sule for the Centre and Ajit Pawar for the State. This is what Baramati has decided. That’s why, Supriya tai (elder sister) won during Lok Sabha, and Ajit Pawar will win in the State Assembly election,” a Baramati city resident had told The Hindu just days before the State Assembly election. On November 23, when the counting ended, Ajit Pawar was declared victorious against his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, by a massive margin of 1,00,899 votes.

The margin, though lower than in the previous election, is significant this time due to the political situation in the State, where several candidates have won or lost by very narrow margins. In many ways, the margin indicates a decisive mandate by the people of Baramati, the home bastion of the Pawars in the sugar-rich belt of western Maharashtra for decades now.

It is also important as the entire Pawar family, including Ajit Pawar’s brother Shrinivas Pawar, and the politically inactive Pratibha Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar’s wife), had hit the ground to campaign against him. In fact, Mr. Sharad Pawar had fielded Mr. Ajit Pawar’s nephew Yugendra Pawar against him. So, Mr. Ajit Pawar’s success has personal and political significance.

On Sunday (November 24, 2024), Mr. Sharad Pawar said that the Baramati result had been anticipated. Mr. Yugendra Pawar told The Hindu that it had always been an uphill fight. The strategists in Mr. Ajit Pawar’s team heaved a sigh of relief after the success of their plan against a veteran of Maharashtra politics, Mr. Sharad Pawar, in a constituency where unfavourable reports on Mr. Ajit Pawar were seen till the Lok Sabha election.

They decoded the secret behind the success of seven-term MLA Mr. Ajit Pawar, who has now won his eighth term from the Pawar family bastion, at a time everyone from the Pawar family, including his own brother, had campaigned against him.

Behind the victory was a meticulous strategy put in place by a core team of loyalists, after microscopically studying the constituency, both at a community level, as well as at the level of the constituent village.

Separate manifestos were put in place for each village, and for each community group, highlighting the work done by Mr. Ajit Pawar over his long tenure, and what he promised to do once voted to power. Mr. Ajit Pawar has been representing Baramati for seven straight terms now. He has never seen defeat here. This is his eighth term as the Baramati MLA.

Another important strategy was the assessment of the reasons for a backlash during the Lok Sabha election, and working on the image building aspect, particularly among a few communities, including the Scheduled Castes and the Muslims.

“Additionally, we made sure that the 20,000 outstation voters came to Baramati to vote that day. If it had been a close fight, these 20,000 votes would have played a decisive role. The booth committee workers were activated to take the work of Ajit Pawar till the last voter,” Kiran Gujar, a close aide and strategist for Mr. Ajit Pawar, said.

With respect to the discontentment against the non-performing local leadership that was perceived to be close to Mr. Ajit Pawar, they were moved aside, and Mr. Ajit Pawar himself communicated this to the electorate. “This helped people believe that ‘Dada’ lives by his word,” a Mahayuti leader said.

It further helped the latter that Mr. Sharad Pawar did not express a negative opinion about Mr. Ajit Pawar in the last rally held in Baramati on November 18, a party leader said.

Muslim voters choose

“There are 117 villages. There are 1,000 votes in each village. We targeted them. Moreover, 70% of the Muslim community voted for ‘Dada’. We showcased how ‘Dada’ had done work worth ₹65 crore for them. In the last election, only 10% [Muslims] had voted for us. So this was a clear gain,” a Mahayuti leader said.

The younger generation chose Mr. Ajit Pawar over Mr. Yugendra Pawar, Mr. Gujar said.

When contacted, Mr. Yugendra Pawar told The Hindu that he was still assessing the reasons for his defeat. “This trend was seen in the entire State. Stalwarts didn’t make it. To go up against someone like Ajit Pawar was not easy. But we have to stand for what we believe in, our ideology. He has been in power for 30-35 years. So we knew this was difficult. Does it mean that you just give up? We used to think that there is a wave for tutari (trumpet, the NCP-SP election symbol), that the MVA will come to power. I am young and new. I can again start from scratch and rebuild everything. Up-down goes on. Didn’t desert anyone, stayed loyal. It is surprising; lot of good, intelligent, clean people have lost,” Mr. Yugendra Pawar said.

