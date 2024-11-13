Ajit Pawar’s claim of Adani’s 2019 meeting presence sparks firestorm in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s disclosure that billionaire-industrialist Gautam Adani was present at a high-level meeting in 2019, involving leaders from the then Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has intensified the Opposition’s accusations of undue influence by Mr. Adani within the Narendra Modi government. The revelation has placed the ruling coalition in Maharashtra in a tight spot.

In an interview with a news portal, Mr. Ajit Pawar, who is also the national president of the NCP, recounted his brief 2019 alliance with the BJP, which was ultimately shortlived as he returned to the NCP. He named the high-profile attendees of the meeting, which included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr. Adani, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and others. “Everybody knows where the meeting took place… Amit Shah was there, Gautam Adani was there, Praful Patel was there, Devendra Fadnavis was there, Ajit Pawar was there, and Pawar saheb [Sharad Pawar] was there,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said.

The Opposition quickly seized upon Mr. Adani’s alleged presence, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressing concerns. She posted on X, “As per an interview given to a digital platform by a senior minister in the cabinet, Gautam Adani has sat through in meetings to decide how to get BJP to power in Maharashtra by trying to fix unlikely alliances. It raises some serious questions: Is he a BJP authorised negotiator? Has he been given the responsibility to fix alliances? Why is a businessman so keenly and closely working to bring BJP to power at any cost in Maharashtra?”

Questions locus standi

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad added her voice to the criticism, questioning Mr. Adani’s “locus standi” in government formation matters. In a post on X, she said, “What was Gautam Adani’s locus standi? Why was he sitting in meetings regarding the formation of the government? I reiterate, the MVA govt was destabilised only for Adani, so that he could get Dharavi and other projects he wanted. This is why we say, this is not Maharashtra sarkar but Adani sarkar. Now, the truth is there for everyone to see.”

Ms. Gaikwad’s statement underscores the Opposition’s narrative that the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government benefited Mr. Adani’s business ventures in Maharashtra, including the redevelopment of Dharavi.

When asked about the meeting, Baramati MP and Mr. Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, stated she had no knowledge of such a gathering. “Let me be very clear that I have absolutely no knowledge of any such meeting of the attendees which he [Ajit Pawar] has mentioned in the interview,” she said.

The ruling coalition has not yet responded to the allegations raised by Mr. Ajit Pawar.