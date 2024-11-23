Bigg Boss contestant, social media influencer and actor Ajaz Khan, who contested in the Maharashtra Assembly elections from Mumbai’s Versova constituency, has only received 155 votes thus far, failing to convert his huge social media following of 5.6 million into electoral votes.

He had contested the election on behalf of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), Bhim Army.

After 18 rounds of counting, Mr. Khan received only 155 votes, falling considerably below the NOTA (None of the Above) choice, which gained 1,293 votes in the constituency.

Social media users responded hilariously to the actor’s disastrous performance in the elections.

In response to trolls on social media, Mr. Khan held “evm malfunction” responsible for his humiliating loss in the Maharashtra Assembly Election.

EVM ka khel hai sab..

Jo saalo se Contest karrahe hai aur Politics mei hai, badi party , bada naam wo candidates haar rahe hain, ya Phir Bahut kam Votes laaye hain. Mai toh Social worker hu jo logo ki awaaz banne koshish karta hu. Aur koshish karta rahunga . Par Mujhe afsos… — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) November 23, 2024

Haroon Khan of the Shiv Sena (UBT) has won the Versova seat in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, with a lead in 228 of the 288 assembly seats through the counting process. In the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 130 seats, Shiv Sena in 54 and NCP in 41 seats.

In the MVA, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates were leading in 11 seats, and Congress in 18 seats and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in 21 seats each.