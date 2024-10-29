Advocates seek clarification from Maharashtra Election Commission

Advocates in poll-bound Maharashtra have written to the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking clarification on whether promising reservation amounts to appeasement on the basis of caste and religion or whether it will amount to a breach of Model Code of Conduct. Advocates Asim Sarode, Shriya Awale, Balkrishna Nidhalkar, Ramesh Taru, Sandip Lokhande and Smita Singalkar have written to the Maharashtra SEC seeking urgent clarifications on the above issue.

“Is it a violation of the election code of conduct to give assurances about certain issues like Dhangar reservation, Maratha reservation, non-interference in OBC reservation and the issue of implementation of reservation given to Muslims through public speeches? This letter seeks urgent clarifications from the State EC,” Mr. Sarode said.

The advocates have urged the State EC to hold a press conference and clarify all the concerns for the benefit of voters. “This letter is in the interest of free and fair elections and if you give prior intimation and clarity on this subject it will help to avoid complaints being filed for offences on the same matter,” Ms. Awale said.

Extending reservation and offering new reservation means seeking votes based on caste or religion and will such conduct be a violation of the code of conduct, asked Mr. Nidhalkar

It is a reality that even if reservations are based on social status of backwardness, they are demanded on the basis of caste or religion, said Mr. Singalkar.