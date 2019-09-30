Aaditya to contest from Worli

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will be the first member of the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray.

Sources in the party told The Hindu that he has been given an AB form and he will contest the Worli Assembly seat in South Mumbai. Aaditya is the president of the Yuva Sena and son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Last week, Mr. Thackeray had slammed the Opposition for promoting nepotism in politics.

Meanwhile, sources said that the Sena has sought cooperation from the NCP to ensure Aaditya’s electoral debut is a success as the Worli seat is with the NCP. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had recently met NCP chief Sharad Pawar for the same.

Since the time of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, none of the members of the family had contested elections but chose to control the party from outside, giving rise to the term ‘remote control’. Even, Raj Thackeray who split from the Sena to form his own Maharashtra Navnirman Sena never contested an election.