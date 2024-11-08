A second International Financial Services Centre should come to Mumbai: Milind Deora

India had the potential for a second International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and Mumbai would be the natural choice for the same, said Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora at The Hindu’s Poll Arena held for the first time in Mumbai on November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe now India has the potential and the scope to have not just one international financial centre but a second one also. And that naturally should come to Mumbai. I always say Mumbai’s competition is no longer Telangana, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata. Now Mumbai’s competition is Dubai and Singapore,” he said in response to a question on IFSC being established in Gujarat instead of financial capital Mumbai.

He further said that Maharashtra had lost out on investment as human resources were concentrated in financial services which led to other sectors like Information Technology (IT) moving to southern States. Besides, the move also happened because of Maharashtra’s lack of infrastructure. “I really believe we lost out because of a lack of infrastructure. These projects we are talking about are 30- to 50-year-old projects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Atal Setu envisioned during JRD Tata’s time has finally been implemented.” Mr. Deora said. He alleged the Congress of “speed-breaker” politics referring to the opposition to Mumbai metro rail, Wadhwana port or Jethapur nuclear plant, saying this was becoming a norm and keeping Mumbai city from developing

Mr. Deora’s statements assume significance as the MVA leaders had flagged that projects meant to be in Maharashtra were being implemented at Gujarat due to the Centre’s favouritism. The criticism recently surfaced when Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi inaugurated the defence aircraft facility in Vadodara, which Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said was originally a project for Maharashtra.

Talking about his move from the Congress to the Shiv Sena, Mr. Deora said that the party had lost its way from the time his father (Murli Deora) used to work and that he had no regrets in moving to the party.

Mr. Deora who was the former Minister of State for Shipping in UPA II, will contest the Assembly election from Worli constituency for the Shiv Sena. He said that politics was always local and the local issues were what reflected in the national issues.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.