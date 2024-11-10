A prestige battle in Bhokar as Ashok Chavan’s daughter debuts in Assembly polls

“Egoless, adjusting, and milunsar (gels well)” is how people of Nanded city described Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. She is giving her first shot at the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election in her bid to carry forward the political legacy of the Chavan family in Nanded district. However, winning from what is considered “safe seat” is not easy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ms. Sreejaya from the Bhokar Assembly constituency as a successor of her father, who represents Bhokar in the Assembly. Clad in a traditional navari sari and minimal gold jewellery, she arrived in Ardhapur village, 20 km from Nanded, on Saturday to greet a crowd of women and children as they were seated in buses to leave for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Nanded city. She asked “sagla bara chalay na? (everything is fine, right?)” to which the women responded in loud cheers.

Attending public meetings, meeting people, going door to door, and participating in events in her constituency are what has kept Ms. Sreejaya busy after the Lok Sabha elections in May this year. Everyday she starts her campaign trail at 8 in the morning, attends at least seven to eight public meeting in various villages to connect with the people. She said she had visited some 250 villages of Nanded and appealed to people for votes. “I am meeting people, so they know me personally and what I can offer them,” she told The Hindu.

Things have changed since Mr. Ashok Chavan failed to deliver Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. The Assembly election has kept Ms. Sreejaya on toes despite Nanded being the home turf of the Chavan family. “It may look like a safe seat, yet the power lies in people’s hands. The people are angry. Nandekars considered Ashok Chavan a god; one switch has cost him his image and honour, which have started vanishing,” said Narayan Madne, a resident who was speaking from the Ardhapur bus parking area.

Mr. Ashok Chavan’s decision to quit the Congress and join the BJP earlier this year did not go well with his supporters. Ms. Sreejaya’s candidacy is seen as a safe bet given her late grandfather former chief Minister Shankarrao Chavan’s legacy. However people are still angry over her father’s switch to the BJP. During her visit to Kumangaon village for election preparations, a youth slammed Ms. Sreejaya over the reservation and employment issue and expressed his disappointment.

Poll strategy

Ms. Sreejaya said she is trying everything to quell the anger and make connections with people. On Maratha reservation, she said, “People are happy with 10% SEBC quota; beneficiaries from here got jobs in police force and receive educational benefits.” She added, “Reservation means providing opportunities, opening the door and my father has been doing that for so long, be it connectivity, irrigation, or education; there is a lot one person has put in.”

She is banking on her family’s political legacy and on promoting Mahayuti schemes, including Ladki Bahin, Ladka Bhau, and water-related policies. In her speeches, she draws parallels between herself and her grandfather. “Like my grandfather I have studied law. His story of hard work inspired me and my sister to become lawyers and work for Bhokar,” she said at a meeting. In a few meetings, she spoke of how her dreams are big and recalled the “sacrifices” of her mother and former Bhokar MLA Ameeta Chavan. “During my exams, she used to be in the constituency, because for her, the constituency came first and her child next; that same child is now here to work for people.”

‘Too early to gauge ideological difference’

There were hints of Ms. Sreejaya entering politics during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as her photos were used on flexes welcoming Mr. Gandhi to Nanded. However, with Ashok Chavan switching to the BJP, she too has debuted with the BJP. “You have to work no matter where you are,” she said.

On the ideological difference between the two parties and her father’s switch, the 32-year-old said, “It was his decision, not an easy one but we stick together. For me, it is bit too early to gauge the ideological difference as it has been only a few months since we ventured into the party [BJP]. Ideological difference is reality but we will do our work with honesty.”

Dismissing the switch of Ashok Chavan as the reason for the defeat in the Lok Sabha election, she blamed false narratives of Opposition parties for the defeat of BJP candidates. “Someone is going to lose, so have to learn from mistakes committed and improve. The narratives were set to mislead people; this has to be considered while running campaigns. It feels sad, despite giving so much to public, this was the opinion of the public.”

Nepotism factor and the matter of prestige

Many in the constituency have a positive sentiment about Ms. Sreejaya but also have the attitude of “nivdun yenar, lekhru ahe” (she will win as she is the daughter).

Ms. Sreejaya said the ‘stigma of nepotism’ was not much in the constituency. “In the past four months, I have visited every small tanda. People spoke about my family and their deeds everywhere. My family has given so much time that I don’t see such a feeling. What my family has done is no joke, it is a timeless and thankless job. I am a best combination of my father, mother, grandfather that constituency can ever have,” she said.

This election is equally important for Mr. Ashok Chavan as it is a “matter of prestige”. BJP workers claimed that ‘Chavan Saheb is using every way possible’ to emerge victorious. On condition of anonymity, a booth level party worker said, “The position is so intensified that despite being a former CM he is paying money to voters himself. A person who has the ability to run entire Maharashtra over one call, he is calling every karyakarta, local workers, and voters, convincing them to forget the difference and vote for Sreejaya.”